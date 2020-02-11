SCURRY, Texas — A Kaufman County grand jury has indicted three in connection with a December 2019 armed robbery at the Exxon location in Scurry, Texas.
The grand jury handed down indictments for aggravated robbery for 17-year-old Trevariyus Robinson, 17-year-old Russell Jones, and 22-year-old Darroch Clippard, all of Kaufman, Texas.
The disposition of a 14-year-old juvenile who was also arrested in the case is unknown.
The robbery occurred on the night of December 8, 2020, at the Exxon located in the 8000 block of State Highway 34 in Scurry. The caller told police at least one person was armed with a shotgun and another was armed with a handgun.
Two days later, investigators with the Texas Rangers and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office executed an arrest warrant in the 2100 block of Jasper Boulevard — arresting those involved.
Robinson, Jones, and Clippard remain jailed at the Kaufman County Jail on bonds of $100,000, $100,000, and $150,000, respectively. Clippard is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between one and four grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between four and 200 grams with additional bonds totaling $43,000 and no bond on the weapons charge.