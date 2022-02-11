WILLS POINT, Texas — A second suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Wills Point, the department announced today.
Last week, the department announced the arrest of 42-year-old Ryan Keith Collier on charges for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a parole violation. Today, 48-year-old Shaina Sapien Dobey was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the homicide investigation.
On Sunday, January 30, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Wills Point Police Department was dispatched to an assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival at the initial call location, officers located a male with a single gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a Tyler-area hospital for further treatment.
"As additional Officers arrived on scene, a more thorough investigation began," stated the Wills Point Police Department. "While the investigation continued, prudent information lead to search warrants being drafted and conducted at two separate residences."
During the execution of one of the search warrants, investigators located a deceased female inside a residence.
The Texas Rangers were then contacted to assist in the now-homicide investigation. That investigation, by the Texas Rangers and the Wills Point Police Department, led to the arrest of Collier on February 2, 2022.
Dobey's murder charge stems from her "involvement in the homicide," according to the department.
Bond has not yet been set on Dobey's charge, according to county records. Collier is being held on a $500,000 bond on the murder charge, a $150,000 bond on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, and no bond on the parole violation.