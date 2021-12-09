TERRELL, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection with an overnight shooting incident in Terrell.
At approximately 11:10 p.m., the Terrell Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 in reference to a shooting.
There, police say two alleged suspects shot multiple times into another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting — 19-year-old Theron Dervis Eugene Lanehart of Grand Prairie, Texas, and 22-year-old Destiny Zaraveon Lee of Rowlett, Texas. Both were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.