VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two arrests have been made in separate Van Zandt County animal cruelty cases, the SPCA of Texas announced today.
The SPCA of Texas, which employs a team of peace officer commissioned animal cruelty investigators, received complaints of animal cruelty in both cases. Because the SPCA of Texas investigators are commissioned, they have the authority to investigate, file charges, and make arrests in cases of animal cruelty in accordance with memorandums of understanding in Dallas, Hunt, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Hopkins Counties.
"After removing the animals, gathering evidence and interviewing suspects, the SPCA of Texas' investigators were able to file criminal charges against the animal owners for animal cruelty," read a statement from the SPCA of Texas. "Both suspects will be arraigned, then bonds will be set and both cases will go to trial. If the suspects are found guilty, then they will be sentenced by a judge."
The SPCA of Texas provided the following two narratives on the cases:
Richard Stevenson was arrested and booked into Van Zandt County Jail after being charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals for neglect, which is a Class A misdemeanor. In this case, the SPCA of Texas removed 12 Chihuahua-type dogs from a residence on June 14, 2021. The conditions inside of the residence were deplorable, with ammonia levels reaching over 200 parts per million (ppm.) For a point of reference, short-term exposure to any ammonia level over 20 ppm or long-term exposure to any level over 12 ppm can cause health problems in humans. The dogs were found to be suffering from multiple health conditions, including dehydration, malnourishment and internal and external parasite infestation.
Tammy Tucker was arrested and booked into Van Zandt County Jail after being charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals for abandonment, a Class A misdemeanor. In this case, the SPCA of Texas removed six dogs from a property on July 1, 2021. The dogs had been abandoned and were found living in poor conditions, without access to food, water or proper air circulation in the heat of summer. The dogs were found to be suffering from parasite infestation and other health conditions.
