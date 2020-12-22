FORNEY, Texas [This article has been updated throughout. 6:17 p.m.] — Two Forney Police Department officers are being treated for non-life threatening injuries due to a traffic stop incident and subsequent police pursuit on Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 12:36 p.m., a Forney Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on a silver Lexus on Trailhouse Lane near The Emerson Apartments. The vehicle continued to "slow-roll" southeast on Kroger Drive and came to a stop in the Kroger Marketplace parking lot near the pharmacy.
According to a press release from the Forney Police Department on Tuesday evening, officers were attempting to stop the vehicle due to a hazardous moving violation.
"During the traffic stop, officers determined that there were illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, and the driver began reaching under his seat disregarding instructions from officers," read that release. "In order to protect themselves and to prevent the suspect from accessing a weapon, officers attempted to restrain the suspect’s movements."
"However, the suspect was able to place his vehicle in reverse and begin backing quickly toward the officers and their patrol vehicles," continued the release. "The suspect’s driving caused injury to the officers."
A brief pursuit ensued north on Trailhouse Lane, west on Eagle Ridge Road, west on Ridge Crest Road, north on Longhorn Lane, west on Zion Lane, and came to a stop in front of a residence in the 100 block of Acadia Lane. There, officers conducted a felony traffic stop and took the driver, identified as 25-year-old Isaiah Douse of Forney, Texas, into custody without further incident.
Two Forney Police Department officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were being treated at an area hospital. As of a Tuesday evening update, both officers were released from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Police also located a Smith and Wesson handgun on the pursuit route near Trailhouse Lane and Eagle Ridge Road. Douse, according to police, is a convicted felon and was unlawfully possessing the firearm during the incident.
Douse has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, first-degree felonies; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; two counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony; two counts of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, state-jail felonies; one count of possession of a dangerous drug, a class A misdemeanor; and two traffic offenses, class C misdemeanors.