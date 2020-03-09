FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying two individuals who have allegedly been passing $100 bills at a local convenience store.
"These suspects went to the Scottie’s Exxon on multiple occasions and passed fraudulent $100 bills," read a statement from the Forney Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Forney Police Department Detective J. Klosterman at (972) 564-7662 or by email at jklosterman@forneytx.gov.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips through the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.