VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for online solicitation of a minor.
The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Aron Vasquez Jr. is wanted for online solicitation of a minor.
According to the Texas Penal Code, a person who is 17 years of age or older commits an offense if the person, over the Internet, by electronic mail or text message or other electronic message service or system, or through a commercial online service, intentionally: communicates in a sexually explicit manner with a minor; or distributes sexually explicit material to a minor. Or, commits an offense by using the described forms of communication to knowingly solicit a minor to meet another person, including the actor, with the intent that the minor will engage in sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with the actor or another person.
Online solicitation of a minor offenses under the Texas Penal Code range from third-degree to second-degree felonies.
Anyone with information on Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at (903) 567-4133.