KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a string of area vehicle burglaries.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or its owner/driver is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 972-932-3094 or 469-376-4500.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or by submitting a tip online at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.