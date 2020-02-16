FORNEY, Texas — Police say a 15-year-old Forney teen was arrested after stealing a water truck from a City of Dallas facility on Lake Ray Hubbard on Friday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., on Friday, February 14, 2020, the Dallas Police Department was called to the City of Dallas water facility at 16941 Lake Ray Hubbard Drive in the Forney area, which is located on the east side of Lake Ray Hubbard in the City of Dallas' extraterritorial jurisdiction.
There, police say the teen stole a City of Dallas water truck from the gated facility, struck a security guard's vehicle and several other objects.
At one point, police say the security guard fired his weapon when the teen accelerated in his direction. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.
The teen fled the scene in the truck and abandoned the vehicle a short distance from the facility. He was arrested on foot in the area, with the key to the truck in his pocket, according to police.
The teen, who was not identified due to their age, was taken into custody and transported to the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Center on a charge for aggravated assault.
No injuries were ultimately reported in the incident.