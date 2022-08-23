TERRELL, Texas — At a special called meeting on Monday, August 22, the Terrell ISD Board of Trustees appointed Ashley Carmona Fivecoat as the new Trustee for Place 5. Fivecoat replaces Channy Ory, who announced her resignation earlier this year.
The Board of Trustees accepted letters of interest for the open seat earlier in the year and three candidates were interviewed and considered for the position.
Ms. Fivecoat graduated from Terrell High School in 1997 and attended Texas A&M University where she received her bachelor’s degree in journalism. After working in public relations, she made the decision to pursue education and serve students. She has extensive education experience having taught both middle school and high school Spanish. Furthermore, she holds a MS in Special Education with a Diagnostician certification. Most recently, Ms. Fivecoat served on the Citizens Facility Committee and on the board of the Excellence Foundation. She currently works as a licensed Realtor at Malone & Associates Real Estate. Ms. Fivecoat and her husband, Justin, have two children who also attend Terrell ISD schools.
“I am extremely honored to have been appointed as a Trustee for the Terrell Independent School District,” said Fivecoat. “Terrell has always been my home and I am proud to raise my children in this community and send them to Terrell ISD schools. I look forward to serving the students and staff of this community.”
Fivecoat will be officially sworn in as a Board member in the coming days and will immediately begin duties as a Trustee.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley Fivecoat to the Board and look forward to working together for the benefit of our students, staff, and community,” stated Dena Risinger, Terrell ISD Board President. “Her passion for public education, advocacy for students and love of the Terrell community are evident and I have no doubt that she will be a great asset to our team.”