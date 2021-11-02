SCURRY, Texas – In addition to statewide constitutional propositions, voters in Scurry-Rosser ISD will vote on a proposed $20 million bond at the polls today.
The bond money would provide for permanent classroom additions to the elementary school, including a storm shelter. Plans also include renovations to existing classroom space, a cafeteria expansion and a playground.
The bond is necessary to provide for Scurry-Rosser’s growth according to the district’s website.
“The Elementary is at 100% capacity with 293 students enrolled. Additional classrooms for “new” teachers are not available. Elementary cafeteria has only 2300 square feet. The Middle School is at 96% capacity with 434 students enrolled. Classrooms for “new” teachers are not available at the MS. Moving 4/5th grades to the Elementary will allow the 6th grade to move out of the main building and provide rooms for new hires,” the district says.
In August 2021, the district’s Board of Trustees determined the facility issues facing the district should be brought forward to the community for consideration in a bond referendum.
The Interest and Sinking (I&S) tax rate for paying debt payments on the $6.3 million dollar existing bonds for the construction of the High School built in in 2005 is currently .16 cents. The proposed bond referendum would call for an estimated .18 cent increase for a total of .34 cents.
Opponents to the bond who organized a “Vote No for the Bond Scurry Rosser” page on social media say that the bond referendum has not been well planned and accuses district officials and school board members for the leir lack of transparency during the process and using the bond package as leverage against district employees.
“As a member of the Scurry Rosser community for over 30 years and a graduate of Scurry Rosser ISD, I have never seen anything get so political in our small community. The bond issue has sparked the community to jump to action before they are saddled with a huge bond that a large majority does not support,” says Curtis Billings, who opposes the bond package.
“After learning of a PAC being created funded by the proposed construction company, and teachers and school staff being threatened over raises that hinge on the bond’s passing; several in the community could no long sit by and allow this to continue,” Billings tells inForney.com.
“Hopefully, this will motivate others in our community to become more involved in the school system and what’s going on in our town, at the very least I hope this will motivate people to get out and vote. Those that are "for" the bond are counting on those who are against it to stay at home," Billings says.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Kaufman County.
Outside of Scurry Rosser ISD, voters will be asked to vote for or against eight propositions.
PROPOSITION 1: This would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues.
PROPOSITION 2: This would allow a county to issue bonds for the development or redevelopment of infrastructure or transportation in blighted areas (places that show signs of neglect).
PROPOSITION 3: This would prohibit the state and political subdivisions from limiting religious services or organizations.
PROPOSITION 4: This would change eligibility requirements for some judicial offices.
PROPOSITION 5: This would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints about those running for judicial office.
PROPOSITION 6: This would give residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities or state supported living centers the right to designate a caregiver for in-person visits.
PROPOSITION 7: This would allow the surviving spouse, 55 years or older, of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death if they remain at the homestead.
PROPOSITION 8: This would allow for a total or partial homestead property tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the armed services who were killed or fatally injured in duty.