FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — The Forney High School and North Forney High School marching bands recently competed at the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Area C Marching Band
Competition with both bands advancing to the finals. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite on Saturday, Oct. 23, featured marching bands that advanced to the Area level of competition from their region marching contests.
All of the bands competed in the preliminary competition in the morning, but only seven bands advanced to the finals which were held later in the day. Both the Forney High School Marching Band and the North Forney High School Marching Band received Superior Ratings in the preliminary competition and advanced to the finals.
In the finals, the Forney High Marching Band finished in second place and captured a return trip to the UIL 5A Texas State Marching Band Championship competition to be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
The North Forney High School Marching Band just missed advancing to the state competition by finishing in sixth place in the finals.
Both the Forney High School Marching Band and the North Forney High School Marching Band have had an outstanding competition season this year. Both bands have earned high scores and ratings in their competitions and won numerous awards.
The Forney High School Marching Band will hold a special community performance on Saturday, Oct. 30 prior to their trip to the state marching band competition. The band is scheduled to perform at the state competition on Monday, Nov. 1 at 4:15 p.m.
For more information about tickets to the UIL 5A State Marching Band competition, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/uil-state-marching-band-contest-tickets/artist/996973. The UIL will also stream the event at https://www.uiltexas.org/music/box5media.