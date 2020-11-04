FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District, Press Release) — Forney ISD continues to be one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas. In order to accommodate student growth, Forney ISD voters approved a November 2019 bond to build several new facilities. Jerry and Helen Griffin Elementary at Devonshire, Timothy V. Rhodes Intermediate, and Tony A. Jackson Middle schools are set to open in Fall 2021.
“Growth in Forney ISD has been faster than our demographers predicted,” Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said. “We are projected to welcome over 1,000 new students each year, and we’re experiencing much faster growth on the north side of Highway 80.”
With the opening of new schools comes the need to adjust attendance boundary zones to take effect in August 2021 for the following school year. The DRAFT attendance zone modification plan was presented at the Forney ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening, Nov. 2.
“As a board, we wanted to do what’s best for all 12,700 plus students,” Board President Greg Pharris said. “We need to optimize space, accommodate rapid growth, look at natural lines within communities, and be considerate to impact as few families as possible. Our goal is to try and maintain their current feeder patterns when possible.”
All current 8th-12th grade students will remain in their current feeder patterns, and will not be impacted by the proposed attendance zone modification. The new zone for Griffin Elementary K-4 will consist of only areas currently in the Crosby and Blackburn zones. All other K-4 elementary zones will remain unchanged for the 2021-2022 school year.
The proposed plan with maps and a list by subdivision is available on the Forney ISD website: www.forneyisd.net/attendancezones
- Proposed Elementary Attendance Zone Map
- Proposed Intermediate and Middle School Attendance Zone Map
- High School Attendance Zone Map (remains unchanged)
- Neighborhood Attendance Zone List
As always, special programs, such as Pre-K and ESCE, are evaluated annually and location is based on enrollment and capacity. Dual language for Kindergarten-4th grade will remain at Criswell, and the Advanced Academics and Fine Arts Academy, currently composed of 1st and 2nd grade students, will remain at Blackburn for fall 2021.
To provide feedback and ask questions, please submit questions prior to the virtual sessions on Nov. 5 and 10 using this link: http://bit.ly/Fall2020ZoneModification.
Forney ISD will provide two virtual information sessions to provide details on the attendance zone modification plan and answer questions submitted through the link above.
Virtual Information Sessions
Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
Both sessions may be viewed through the Forney ISD YouTube channel and will be saved for later viewing: https://youtube.com/c/ForneyISDTX