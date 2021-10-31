FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District will host an attendance zone informational meeting on November 9, 2021.
The informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6 p.m., at the Rhodes Intermediate/Jackson Middle School Hub.
"Forney ISD is growing and growing fast!," read an email from the district to parents of currently enrolled students. "Each year in November, we review our attendance zones to ensure we have space to accommodate all of our current and future students."
"With the opening of the new Willett Elementary and relocation of Johnson Elementary in the Fall of 2022, our annual review and modification will impact only elementary (K-4th) families this year."