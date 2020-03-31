FORNEY, Texas — In accordance with an statewide executive order issued earlier today by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Forney Independent School District has announced all school facilities will remain closed until Monday, May 4, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, all school events and extracurricular activities have been canceled through the same date in alignment with the University Interscholastic League (UIL).
District officials say holding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be a top priority, whether that ceremony be held on May 20 or at a later date.
"Virtual learning, Grab & Go Meals, Tuesday/Friday Tech Hubs and Friday Community Resource Hubs will continue next week, and district office personnel will be responding to emails, voicemails, and through our hotlines," read, in part, a statement from Forney ISD.
"Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, we will continue to work closely with local and state leaders and monitor their stay-at-home directives and will re-open our facilities based on their recommendations," continued that statement.
Abbott's order this morning applies to all schools within the State of Texas, both public and private, and will remain in effect until April 30, 2020, subject to extension based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
See complete statement from Forney ISD:
Dear Forney Family Parents & Staff,
Yesterday was National Doctors Day, and I want to take this time to say thank you to all of our health care professionals working to serve our #ForneyFamily and our nation.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced today that school facilities across Texas will remain closed until Monday, May 4 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All extracurricular activities and school events have been canceled through May 4 in alignment with the UIL. Virtual learning, Grab & Go Meals, Tuesday/Friday Tech Hubs and Friday Community Resource Hubs will continue next week, and district office personnel will be responding to emails, voicemails, and through our hotlines.
Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, we will continue to work closely with local and state leaders and monitor their stay-at-home directives and will re-open our facilities based on their recommendations.
Please join all of us in Forney ISD as we follow the emergency disaster orders and social distancing restrictions set forth by our city, county, and state officials. Together, we believe we can slow down the virus and make a difference for our health care system. The District will remain flexible as leaders plan for long-term delivery of virtual instruction and continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation.
I understand our kindergarteners through seniors are missing a lot of school experiences, and everyone in our district is hurting for all of our kids and families. Seniors, we are going to do everything we can to honor your culminating achievement, if not now, then in the future. We WILL have graduation for the Class of 2020, whether it’s on May 20 or another time, I guarantee you will not lose that experience.
I am proud to be a part of a Forney Family that steps up to help and support one another when it’s needed most. We pledge to keep you informed about any new developments during this extended facility closure. Schools were not meant to be empty and quiet. I know I speak for our more than 1,500 teachers, support staff, and administrators when I say we truly miss your children. We look forward to the day when we can reopen our doors and welcome your children back with a smile and a hug.
Dr. Justin Terry
Forney ISD Superintendent