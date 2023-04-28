KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Independent School District (ISD) and Crandall ISD have named lone finalists to their respective districts superintendent positions.
In Kaufman, the Board of Trustees named Rockport-Fulton ISD Superintendent Dr. Joshua Garcia to the position and, in Crandall, Interim Superintendent Dr. Anjanette Murry was tapped to remain at the helm. Per state law, both districts must wait 21 days from the naming of a lone finalist before the members can be formally named the new superintendents.
In February, Kaufman ISD's current superintendent, Lori Blaylock, announced her retirement date of December 2023 and then-Crandall ISD Superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge was named the lone finalist, and ultimately made, superintendent for the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.
Dr. Joshua Garcia - Kaufman ISD
Garcia, according to a statement from the district, had led the Rockport-Fulton ISD through a long-range facilities master planning process resulting in the passage of a $66 million dollar facilities bond, increased the district’s fund balance, and expanded opportunities for students.
Dr. Garcia has been a professional educator for 24 years with 19 years spent in leadership roles at three levels – elementary, middle school, and high school. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middle Tennessee State University, a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master of Education from The University of Texas at Arlington, and a Doctor of Education from Dallas Baptist University.
"Dr. Garcia is an instructional leader with extensive experience in curriculum audit standards, instruction, assessment, and the core processes that provide students with the tools necessary for success. A skilled communicator, Dr. Garcia values and cultivates teamwork, a shared vision, and community partnerships," reads the statement.
“It is exciting to welcome a new leader that is committed to building on the unique strengths of the Kaufman ISD and the greater Kaufman community,” stated Byron Gregg, President of the KISD Board.
Dr. Garcia is married to Olga Garcia, a Bilingual Pre-K teacher. They are parents to three children: Caleb Garcia, Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army; Michaela Garcia, nursing student at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; and Kristen Garcia, a marketing major at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Dr. Anjanette Murry - Crandall ISD
Murry first joined the district in 2010 as the middle school principal and quickly assumed an assistant superintendent role serving the district in many areas, including Curriculum and Instruction, according to the district. Murry was named and has been serving as interim superintendent for Crandall ISD during the past few months in Eldredge's departure.
“We valued community and staff input while throwing a wide net to attract applicants from all over Texas and then applied a rigorous interview process wanting to know we would find the best candidate for our district," stated Board President Rick Harrell.
"Being selected as superintendent has been a career-long goal. It is the greatest honor of my career to serve Crandall ISD Students, Staff, and Community. CISD has been my home for the last twelve years, and I feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve our pirates and continue moving us in a positive direction," stated Murry.
According to Crandall ISD, Dr. Murry has more than 25 years of experience in education and previously worked as a teacher and campus administrator in the Mesquite school district.