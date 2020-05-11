KEMP, Texas — The Kemp Independent School District board of trustees have called a special meeting tonight to accept the resignation of their superintendent.
Dr. Lisa Gonzales was hired by the board in July 2018. Tonight they will host a “consultation with legal counsel regarding legal and procedural matters related to the employment, duties and contract of Superintendent, including proposed resignation/retirement agreement,” according to the agenda.
The board is expected to accept Dr. Gonzales' resignation tonight at a special meeting and begin a search for a new superintendent as soon as possible
Information on Dr. Gonzales' last day was not available and a reason for her abrudpt resignation was not available as of press time.
“Dr. Gonzales has 34 years of experience in education, most recently as the Superintendent of Schools at Odem- Edroy ISD where she served for the last seven years. She has previously held a variety of educational roles such as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction (Bowie ISD), Director of Special Education (Wylie ISD and Hillsboro ISD), Principal (Hillsboro ISD), and various elementary and secondary teaching positions,” said Kemp ISD when they announced the hiring of Gonzales almost 2 years ago.