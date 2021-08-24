KEMP, Texas — The Kemp Independent School District announced a three-day closure Tuesday morning to allow crews to "thoroughly disinfect" district facilities and transportation due to a "rapid and significant rise" in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the district.
All Kemp ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday, August 25, 2021, until Friday, August 27, 2021. School will resume Monday, August 30, 2021.
The district says their calendar has additional instructional minutes built-in so that students will not be required to make up these three instructional days. Students will also not be held responsible for instruction during this closure.
"While we understand that this may cause inconvenience for families, we are taking this time to mitigate the spread of the COVID virus, as we thoroughly disinfect all district facilities including transportation," stated the district.
"Extra-curricular activities at the Junior High are cancelled during this closure," stated the district. "High School extra-curricular events and practices will continue and be organized by the appropriate head coaches and directors, please contact the appropriate individual(s) for further information concerning scheduling."
All Kemp ISD staff will continue to work during the closure from district facilities, while following safety protocols, according to the district.
The district will also continue to conduct COVID-19 testing, by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled though Kemp ISD District Nurse Liz Thorne at (903) 498-1400 ext. 2008 or by email at liz.thorne@kempisd.org.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we place the safety and wellness of our students and staff first," stated Superintendent Dr. James R. Young.