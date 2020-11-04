KAUFMAN, Texas — Several local school boards had races that were decided during Tuesday’s general elections.
Traditionally held every Spring, local school board races were forced to delay elections to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaufman Board of Education had two vacancies after longtime board trustees John Zaby and Britt Murrey announced they would not run for reelection earlier this year. Three candidates ran for the two open seats.
Drew Peterson with 3,228 or 34.52%, followed by Casey Becker who earned 3,117 or 33.33% will serve over Lindsey Abell who garnered 3,007 or 32.15%.
“I’m honored and grateful for the support of community in this election. I look forward to being a part of a great school board and working alongside administrators and staff of Kaufman ISD,” Peterson tells inForney.com. “I want to thank John Zaby and Britt Murrey for all the years of hard work and dedication. Go Lions!”
A Kaufman native, graduate and former teacher and coach, Becker says he is excited to serve the community and school he grew up in and attended.
“It was difficult running against two great people, and I hope we get the chance to work together in the future,” Becker tells inForney.com after the results were announced.
“I appreciate the support, stories and messages I have received. I am truly humbled. It’s a great day to be a Kaufman Lion, every day,” Becker says.
At Kemp ISD, incumbent and board president Charissa Roberts will return to the board. Roberts collected 1,257 or 52.55% of votes over challenger Matt Gross. Gross earned 1,135 votes or 47.45%. Carole Williams ran unopposed to replace outgoing Place 2 board member Rusty Clamon.
In Mabank ISD Todd Grimes defeated Bryan Miller for Place 5. Grimes received 1,124 votes or 60.59% to Miller’s 731 or 39.41% respectively.
Current Mabank board member Erik Tijerina was reelected to another term and ran unopposed.
All results remain unofficial as of press time according to Kaufman county election officials.