TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Independent School District will extend their Thanksgiving break through December 6, 2020, the district announced yesterday evening.
The move is out of an abundance of caution due to rising COVID-19 cases throughout the county, according to Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock.
"We will return to face-to-face and at-home learning on Monday, December 7," read a statement from the district.
"We encourage our families and employees to use this time to spend time with your close family, but to continue to social distance and maintain vigilant health precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19."
Due to a shortage of substitute teachers at Kaufman ISD, one grade level transitioned to at-home learning, according to Kaufman ISD Superintendent Lori Blaylock. The others will continue face-to-face learning and are anticipating a return to the classroom following Thanksgiving break as scheduled.
Blaylock says the district is facing substitute shortages at Nash Elementary, Kaufman Jr. High, and Kaufman High School — a problem also being reported in districts statewide.
Forney ISD, Crandall ISD, Mabank ISD, Kemp ISD, and Scurry-Rosser ISD did not report any changes to their schedules which have students returning November 30.
Reminder that Friday, November 20 is an early release day. Middle School and High School releases at 12:15 and Elementary Campuses release at 12:45. CISD wishes you all a Happy Thanksgiving!Posted by Crandall ISD on Thursday, November 19, 2020