ARLINGTON, Texas – Kaufman county native Clayton Hass had multiple reasons to celebrate as he clinched the fastest time in steer wrestling event at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Park on Wednesday night, which was also his birthday.
After a rough start during the previous rounds, Hass secured the buckle after a time of 3.4 seconds during round 7, his best for the week. Hass also earned another $26,230 for the round, bringing his NFR earnings to just over $40,000 and increasing his total for the year to $82, 301.88.
Hass remains 12th in the world standings for steer wrestling and will have three more chances to ride at Globe Life Park before the NFR’s conclusion on Saturday night.
“It’s awesome to have my family here and I’ve been struggling this week, and on my birthday to come out here and win the round, you can’t get no better,” Hass said during his buckle ceremony Wednesday night.
And while this is Hass’ fourth visit to the NFR, he tells inForney.com that this win will be particularly memorable.
“It felt great. Dang sure a birthday I’ll always remember!” Hass told inForney.com
The last three rounds of Wrangler NFR will be televised live on The Cowboy Channel (DISH Network channel 232 and DirecTV channel 603) and RFD-TV (Dish Network channel 231 and DirecTV channel 345) from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Kaufman county cowboy, and 8-time bull riding world champion Don Gay of Terrell serves as the commentator for the bull riding event during the nightly telecast.