FRUITVALE, Texas — On May 28, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 80, located 0.2 miles west of Fruitvale, Texas, in Van Zandt County.
The crash involved a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Tommy Wayne Stites, a 55-year-old male from Baytown, Texas. Stites, according to preliminary crash investigation, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Upon arrival at the scene, Justice of the Peace Scott Shinn pronounced Mr. Stites deceased.
According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. Highway 80, was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway due to unsafe speed. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway and collided with a guardrail.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Texas Department of Public Safety, and no further details are available at this time.