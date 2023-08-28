HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 19, just east of Athens, Texas, according to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The fatal crash occurred on August 27, 2023, around 7:39 p.m. on a wet road with a posted speed limit of 70 mph. Declan Allen Buss, 16, of Murchison, Texas, was driving a 2008 Chrysler Sebring when he lost control of the vehicle, veered into the westbound lanes, and was struck by a 2021 Lincoln Corsair, according to DPS.
Buss, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced deceased at the scene by J.P. Milton Adams. The driver of the second vehicle, an 87-year-old Athens resident, was transported to UT Health in Athens for treatment.
The investigation, led by Trooper A. White of the DPS Athens, is ongoing, and no additional information is currently available.