TERRELL, Texas (Kaufman County) — After administering more than 30,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccinations to Kaufman County residents, and some from across Texas, and Oklahoma, Kaufman County is seeing a rapid decline in patients at the Vaccination Hub in Terrell. With an increase of vaccines being administered by private healthcare facilities, County officials have declared Wednesday, June 9, 2021, as the last day to administer vaccines at the drive-thru site.
“Our goal was to be what bridged the gap between development and availability in the private setting,” said Steve Howie, Kaufman County Emergency Management Director. “I would say our numbers reflect success of that mission.”
Patients who are still due for second doses after June 9 will be seen at the Administration Office at the Terrell Municipal Airport Terminal, located at 400 East British Flying School Blvd. Any new first dose requests will be handled by the Terrell Fire Department on an as-needed basis.
Beginning June 10, a new link will be placed on the both the Kaufman County and City of Terrell websites that will allow people to schedule a first or second dose appointment at the airport terminal every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kaufman County and the Terrell Fire Department are working with the school districts to administer vaccinations to qualifying adolescents (ages 12–17). For more information on those efforts, please contact your school district.
Still in effect are bulk vaccination opportunities for major employers, churches, or partner agencies that can be scheduled on an as-needed basis through the Terrell Fire Department.
“Kaufman County is sincerely thankful for the incredible team effort during this process, and particularly for those who worked as volunteers,” said Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards. “We have received many thanks and positive comments from the public about how streamlined the process was. Trinity Valley Community College and many others have been terrific partners.”
A special recognition ceremony themed “Celebrating More Than 30,000 Vaccinations”, sponsored by Kaufman County and CareFlite, is set for Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Valley Community College Campus at 1200 I-20 in Terrell, the site of the Vaccination Hub. All those who assisted with this monumental effort are invited to and be recognized for their service.