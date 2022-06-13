COMBINE, Texas — Several area fire departments responded to and extinguished an approximate 50-acre hay and grass fire.
The fire occurred Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022, south of Bilindsay Road, just east of Bilindsay Cove, at the Dallas-Kaufman County line.
Dallas County Fire-Rescue responded with mutual aid from fire personnel from Kaufman, Combine, Crandall, Seagoville, and Terrell.
Fire officials estimate the fire at approximately 50 acres. Several hay bales were also burned in the blaze and added to the fire's fuel.
Area residents had been asked to be on standby in case of evacuations, which weren't ultimately required.
More from NBC DFW below: