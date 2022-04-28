TERRELL, Texas — Several area police departments are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 2022 National Drug Take Back initiative on April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event aims to give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by disposing of dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
"The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked," says Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom, whose department is participating in the event.
Last October, nationwide, Americans turned in to local and tribal law enforcement partners 744,082 pounds, or 372 tons of prescription drugs at 4,982 sites operated by the DEA and its state and local law enforcement partners — bringing the programs total collection to 15,268,473 lbs. or 7,634 tons.
"This program has greatly reduced the risk of opioid misuse by our children, friends and neighbors," reads a statement from the DEA. "This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs."
"Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet," continued the statement. "In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
The DEA and their partnering agencies cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps; only pills or patches.
Area participating departments and their locations:
Terrell Police Department — Terrell Police Department Headquarters at 1100 N. State Highway 34
Kaufman Police Department — Kaufman Police Department Headquarters at 209 S. Washington Street
Kaufman ISD Police Department — O.P. Norman Junior High School at 3501 S. Houston Street
Seagoville Police Department — Walmart #5288 at 220 N. U.S. Highway 175
Sunnyvale Police Department — Sunnyvale Police Department Headquarters at 364 Long Creek Road
Rockwall Police Department — Rockwall Police Department Headquarters at 205 W. Rusk Street
Mesquite Police Department — Mesquite Police Department Headquarters at 777 N. Galloway
Rowlett Police Department — Rowlett Community Center at 5300 Main Street
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 2022 Take Back Day event, visit the DEA Diversion website, here.