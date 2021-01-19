Forney, Texas — State Representative Keith Bell informed Kaufman County commissioners in person this morning that he has secured funding to open a COVID-19 vaccination center in Terrell, expected to open later this month.
As the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continued to disproportionately gravitate towards urban areas, Representative Bell has successfully assisted in securing Kaufman County's remaining Cares Act allocation of $1.2 million towards establishing a vaccine distribution hub in Terrell as well as a commitment from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to assist with the FEMA Public Assistance Grant.
Sworn into his second term last week, Rep. Bell says he was committed to making this a priority and accomplishing this as his first task.
"Since the vaccine roll out started, it was clear that rural areas were being overlooked. Since last week, we have had extensive discussions concerning the access and opportunity to HD 4 constituents and I am proud of the accomplishment made," Bell tells inForney.com
Set to receive DSHS approval this week, the hub will initially provide 1,000 vaccines per week to 1A and 1B individuals in House District 4 (including Kaufman and Henderson Counties).
Plans are in place to scale delivery as vaccine availability increases.
The vaccination center is tentatively scheduled to open on January 25, provided that the vaccines are made available by DSHS according to Bell.
Information on exact location, times, and registration protocols are expected in the coming days.