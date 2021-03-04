MESQUITE, Texas — Canton and Mesquite residents recently won big in separate Texas Lottery scratch ticket games.
On Wednesday, the Texas Lottery announced Mesquite resident, Jack Lewis, had claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years, not to exceed $1,040,000, in the Texas Lottery scratch game Weekly Grand. Lewis chose the cash value option and will receive a lump sum payment of $891,123.86.
Today, the Texas Lottery announced a Canton resident, who elected to remain anonymous, had claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game Mad Money Multiplier.
Lewis had purchased his ticket at the Howdy's Express located at 1100 Pioneer Road in Mesquite. His ticket was the last of five top prizes to be claimed in the Weekly Grand, which offers more than $46 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.95, including break-even prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.
The Canton resident had purchased their ticket at Twin Stop located at 490 West State Highway 243 in Canton. The ticket was the fifth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Mad Money Multiplier, which offers more than $100 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.98, including break-even prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.
