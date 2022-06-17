FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney hosted a public meeting on Wednesday to outline plans to install 12 new outdoor warning sirens which will replace the city's current three non-functioning sirens.
"The City of Forney’s new outdoor warning system will have twelve siren towers strategically placed around Forney city limits," read a statement from the city.
The project was awarded funding by the Forney City Council in August 2021 but was delayed and re-bid after a forensic audit revealed previous administration had awarded the contract without posting a fair and open bid process — the project one of many revealed in the audit which skirted state procurement laws.
Now, with the project back on track, the City of Forney is working with Goddard Enterprises to have the new system installed. Installation and testing is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2022, according to the City of Forney.
"Outdoor warning systems are intended to alert nearby residents who are outside of their homes, or buildings, in the event of a public emergency," according to the City of Forney and emergency management personnel. "When sirens are activated, residents should seek shelter indoors and tune to local news sources to gain further information on the emergency."
The city says there are three specific trigger points for activation of the outdoor warning system: A confirmed tornado or tornadic activity; 1.25” (ping pong ball size) hail; or sustained winds of 70 MPH plus winds.
The City of Forney released an exhibit of the proposed locations and decibel levels of each new tower (seen above). The new system will have the ability to add additional towers, as needed, in the future.