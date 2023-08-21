GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A boater on Cedar Creek Lake sustained serious injuries after jumping off a boat on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
The incident occurred near Bird Island, on the lake's north end, across from the bridge that connects Gun Barrel City and Seven Points.
Gun Barrel City Police Dispatch received a distress call at 6:04 p.m. from the boat.
Due to the lake's low water level, the responding Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat had to halt approximately 100 feet from the injured individual. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney and Richard McFaddin, Senior Training Officer and Paramedic for UT Health, exited the boat and waded to the patient with water rescue equipment.
With the assistance of other boaters on the scene, they managed to secure the patient in a stokes basket, equipped with a special flotation collar, and waded back to the rescue boat. Upon reaching the boat ramp, the rescue boat was attached to a trailer and pulled from the water, enabling a smooth transfer of the patient to an awaiting stretcher. Additional Fire and EMS personnel assisted with the transfer, and the patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
“The water rescue today went very smoothly," stated Gun Barrel City Assistant Chief Jason Raney. "Our department, along with UT Health EMS and other lake area departments, conducted a joint water rescue training in June. One of the rescue scenarios we practiced extensively was identical to what we encountered today. Richard McFaddin was one of the instructors at the training. We were very fortunate that he was on duty today and responded.”
“Every day we work closely and train with the Henderson County Fire Departments," stated UT Health Senior Paramedic Richard McFaddin. "Today our working relationship and training really paid off.”
Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman commented, “The Gun Barrel City Council had the foresight to purchase a new rescue boat for the city last year along with the specialized equipment needed for water rescues. Since then, members of our department have been training on the operation of the boat and water rescue. In June we held a water rescue training that included UT Health EMS and eight lake area departments to prepare for a water rescue on the lake. I am very pleased with how well the water rescue went today. We will take the lessons learned from today and incorporate them into our future training. “