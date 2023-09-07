COLLEGE MOUND, Texas — UPDATE — The critically missing 13-year-old female has been located, Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers tells inForney.com.
ORIGINAL — A search is currently underway for a critically missing child in the College Mound and Black Jack areas of eastern Kaufman County.
Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers tells inForney.com the child is a white female, approximately 4'6" tall, approximately 86 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a bright pink shirt, metallic blue shorts, and blue/silver shoes with an "S" on the side.
Beavers says she was last seen around 6:30 a.m.
Search efforts are generally located north of Farm-to-Market (FM) 429, and between and around the areas of Taylor Road, Rolling Cedar Lane, and County Road 123.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has deployed two aerial drones, and requested additional K-9 units and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, which was not immediately available.