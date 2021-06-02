FORNEY, Texas — A developer participation agreement approved by the Forney City Council on Tuesday night will pave the way for the reconstruction of a portion of County Road 212.
The approved agreement splits the costs of the design and construction for a portion of County Road 212, from just south of U.S. Highway 80 and the railroad tracks to Gateway Boulevard, between GVSW Forney Property Owner L.P. and the City of Forney.
GVSW, which is developing the Stillwater Planned Development, has agreed to contribute just over $660,000 to the overall estimated project costs of $2.1 million. The City of Forney's share consists of just under $1.44 million.
The project under the developer participation agreement calls for two lanes of concrete within the project's length. Ultimately, the City of Forney's thoroughfare plan calls for a four-lane divided roadway in the project area.
GVSW will design and construct the project in accordance with the City of Forney's design standards and all improvements are subject to the City of Forney's inspection and acceptance. GVSW is entitled to any roadway impact fee credits for any roadway impact fees owed for the development of the Stillwater Planned Development.
"Progress payments for the City’s share shall be made no more than monthly subject to the reimbursement requests for work performed being reviewed and verified," according to the City of Forney's council agenda summary.
The Stillwater Planned Development consists of 47.123 acres south of County Road 212 and proposes a 904,495 square-foot distribution center warehouse with tilt-wall panels as the main exterior construction material. Stillwater's site plan, which was previously approved by the Forney City Council, calls for 371 standard parking spaces and 197 trailer storage spaces.