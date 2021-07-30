KEMP, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 175 in the Kemp area on Friday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m., on Friday, July 30, 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the area of U.S. Highway 175 and Business 175 for a major crash.
Citing preliminary crash information, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com a grey Ford F-250 was traveling west on U.S. Highway 175 when, for as of yet to be determined reasons, lost control, went into a side skid, and overturned.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.