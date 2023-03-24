CRANDALL, Texas — The driver of an overturned box truck was extricated and airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on U.S. Highway 175 on Friday.
At approximately 12:28 p.m., on Friday, March 24, 2023, the Crandall Fire Department was dispatched to U.S. Highway 175 near Bud Stoy Road for a reported major crash.
Upon arrival, Crandall Fire Department Engine 2 reported a box truck on its side with one male entrapped. Mutual aid was immediately requested from the Seagoville Fire Department, Kaufman Fire Department, and a Careflite helicopter was placed on standby.
"Engine 2 began checking on the driver, stabilizing the vehicle, and prepping the extrication tools," according to a statement from the Crandall Fire Department.
"The driver was alert and verbal but sustained several lacerations to the head and extremities and was losing blood," stated the department.
Both sides of U.S. Highway 175 were closed by the Crandall Police Department to allow the CareFlite helicopter to land. Following the closure of the highway, police officers then assisted fire personnel with extrication until additional units arrived from Seagoville and Kaufman.
The male passenger of the box truck was taken by ground ambulance.
"Extrication [of the driver] took just over an hour due to the difficult position the large vehicle landed and the middle guardrail entanglement with the cab of the box truck," according to the Crandall Fire Department.
Upon extrication, fire personnel reported the driver was verbal and alert but critically injured and airlifted to an area hospital.
"We'd like to thank the multiple agencies who responded including, Crandall Police Department, Kaufman Fire Department, Seagoville Fire Department, Careflite Ground and Air, Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, Busters Towing, Chubb’s Towing, local Texas Highway Patrol, TXDOT, & Kaufman County Emergency Management," stated the department. "Our prayers are with the driver, but he is expected to make a full recovery."