KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A tenth COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Kaufman County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services in an update on Saturday, just after noon.
The location of the latest case was not available at the time of press.
In total, this past week alone, eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kaufman County with the first two cases reported the prior week.
The only information released on any of the cases is that two of the Forney-area cases involved a 40-year-old female and a 46-year-old male. The manner of transmission for any of the cases has not been released.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county.)
- Forney — 5
- Terrell — 1
- Crandall — 1
- Scurry — 1
- Wills Point — 1
- Unknown — 1
This story will be updated once we've learned the location of the latest case.