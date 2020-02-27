KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Over 7,000 voters have participated in early voting in advance of the Super Tuesday primary according to Kaufman County elections officials.
Early voting commenced last Tuesday, February 28 and through yesterday election officials say 7,006 voters have cast ballots in person. Mail in ballots are not included in this total.
1,178 Democrats have voted in total so far, with more than half cast at the Forney sub courthouse voting center. 5,828 Republicans have taken advantage of early voting county wide.
Early voting polling centers are open today until 7PM. Tomorrow, the last day of early voting, voting centers will be open 7AM – 7PM.
Early Voting Locations
Kaufman County Courthouse — 100 N. Washington Street, Kaufman, TX 75142
Annex Forney Sub Courthouse — 200 E Main St., Forney, TX 75126
Kemp Sub Courthouse — 103 N. Main, Kemp, TX 75143
Terrell Sub Courthouse — 408 E. College, Terrell, TX 75160
Trinity Family Church — 9670 County Road 214, Talty, TX 75160
Election day is next Tuesday, March 3. Polls are open from 7AM – 7PM on election day.