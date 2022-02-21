ELMO, Texas — The Elmo Fire Department was joined by members of the community in a ceremonial pushing-in of their new engine into service over the weekend.
The new engine, dedicated to the memory of former Chief Billy Wynn, is the first new engine for the department in 15 years.
"Yesterday was a special day for our department and our community," read a statement, in part, from the department. "Members of the community joined the department members to help push our brand new engine into service."
"He played a huge role in the development of Elmo Fire Department from day one," the department stated of Wynn. "He was a valuable member of the community, and we will honor him every time this engine pulls out of the station."