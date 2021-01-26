KEMP, Texas — An estimated 115,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from the Kemp Wastewater Plant due to a loss of electrical power and a failed emergency back-up generator, according to the City of Kemp.
The spill occurred from January 23, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m. until January 24, 2021, until approximately 12:21 p.m. at the Kemp Wastewater Plant located at 1298 Tolosa Road.
"An estimated 115,000 gallons of untreated domestic Wastewater and Storm water was released into Kings Creek via an unnamed tributary creek," read a January 25 notice from the city. "The cause of the spill was due to loss of electrical power to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and a failed emergency back-up generator."
While the city says its water customers remain unaffected, persons using private drinking water supply wells located within half-a-mile from the spill site, or within the potentially affected area, should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including; drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.
"Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling," continued the notice. "Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use."
The City of Kemp has notified the appropriate local government officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regional office, according to the notice.
"The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes in contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible."
For additional information or inquiries with the City of Kemp, area residents are asked to contact Luis Valentin at (903) 603-6306 or luis.valentin@cityofkemp.org.