FORNEY, Texas (Forney Lions Club) — Families who need assistance with Christmas gifts for their children and who live within the Forney Independent School District boundaries are invited to attend one of two signups.
The signups will be held at First United Methodist Church, 414 W. Broad Street, Forney, in the Family Life Center on the following dates:
- Wednesday, November 18th from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm
- Saturday, November 21st from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm
The Forney Lions Club has established the following qualifications: (1) Children 12 years old and younger are eligible. (2) The person signing up the children must be a parent or legal guardian of the children and show a photo ID. If the address on the photo ID is not within the Forney Independent School District boundaries, please bring a current utility bill with the correct, current address. (3) The children must live within the Forney Independent School District boundaries with the parent or legal guardian. (4) A birth certificate for each child must be presented. (5) Families receiving assistance for Christmas gifts from other agencies are ineligible.
Each Angel will receive clothing and toys. If you have questions about the Angel Tree Program, please attend one of these signup events.
Changes for 2020 due to Covid-19:
Only one adult (parent or legal guardian) per family should attend the signup. Please bring each eligible child’s clothing sizes and toy wish with you.