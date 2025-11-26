Festive Cheer: Forney Prepares for a Month of Holiday Celebrations

Published: November 26, 2025 By Jennifer Jacobs
FORNEY — As the holiday season approaches, the City of Forney is set to unveil a vibrant lineup of family-friendly events throughout December. From a cherished community tree lighting to a bustling holiday festival in the heart of downtown, residents are invited to embrace the spirit of the season without venturing far from home.

City officials began the month by expressing gratitude to residents for their unwavering support over the past year, emphasizing that serving the community is an “honor” and extending warm wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving.

Annual Bell Park Christmas Tree Lighting — December 4

The first highlight of the month is the Annual Bell Park Christmas Tree Lighting, scheduled for Thursday, December 4 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Forney. This beloved event will feature festive Christmas music, complimentary hot chocolate, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. The tree lighting has become a cherished tradition, drawing large crowds eager to celebrate the season at the historic park.

Christmas Bingo Night — December 5

For those seeking an indoor holiday experience, Christmas Bingo Night offers a delightful option. Promoted as both a family-friendly gathering and a convenient mid-week date night, this event will include multiple rounds of bingo and ten exciting prize giveaways. Registration opens at noon, and residents can direct any inquiries to Brandan Hill at bhill@forneytx.gov.

Christmas on Main — December 6

The festivities continue on Saturday, December 6, with the return of Christmas on Main in Historic Downtown Forney, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can look forward to a variety of attractions, including:

  • Artisan vendors showcasing unique gifts

  • Pictures with Santa for the perfect holiday keepsake

  • Engaging children’s activities

  • Holiday-themed entertainment throughout downtown

Christmas on Main has become one of Forney’s signature annual events, drawing families from across Kaufman County to enjoy shopping, festive photos, and seasonal fun in the vibrant heart of the city.

With a rich array of holiday happenings lined up, Forney is poised to celebrate the season in style, fostering community spirit and creating lasting memories for residents and visitors alike.

