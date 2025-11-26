Forney City Councilmember Traylor Calls For Action To Address Rental Concerns

FORNEY — City Councilmember James Traylor is calling for decisive action to address the rapid increase in rental properties, including Section 8 voucher housing and corporate-owned single-family rentals. Many residents express concerns that this trend is destabilizing neighborhoods and reducing property values. Traylor, who has over 17 years of experience in multi-family development and property management, asserts, “I understand housing, and I know what works and what doesn’t; the current situation for Forney is not going to create the future we want for the city.”

Representing Place 1 on the Forney City Council, Traylor shared his growing concern with InForney about the influx of out-of-state investors, short-term landlords, and absentee property owners purchasing homes throughout the city—particularly in areas such as Gateway Parks, Windmill Farms, Travis Ranch, and the newer subdivisions along the FM 548 corridor.

“Forney was never built for this level of rapid single-family rental saturation,” Traylor stated. “When you combine corporate landlords, Section 8 placements, and investors who never set foot in Forney, it creates real strain. We need accountability, and right now the system allows too many bad actors to operate without consequences.”

Background: A Changing Housing Landscape

Similar to many fast-growing North Texas communities, Forney has experienced a significant rise in investor activity. National firms and private equity groups have acquired large numbers of single-family homes in recent years, frequently converting them into rental properties.

At the same time, residents in various neighborhoods have voiced their concerns to the city about:

Multiple families residing in a single home

Increased calls to law enforcement

Properties being utilized for illegal activities

A decrease in the percentage of homeowners in growing neighborhoods

Unfulfilled promises by developers, builders, and HOAs



“We need the courage to be honest about what is happening. Forney’s increase in single-family rentals has brought increased crime. We will consider all options to protect the future of Forney, including enhanced oversight of rental properties, increased rental fees to cover those costs, and improved coordination with law enforcement,” he said.

Proposed Solutions: Licensing, Oversight, and Enforcement Partnerships

Traylor plans to urge the city to investigate a comprehensive rental-licensing and oversight system, which would include:

1. Enforcing Rental Licensing

“It has come to my attention that there are hundreds of rental homes that are not licensed. We need to start by enforcing the rules we have, and we will need more code enforcement officers,” Traylor noted.

2. Increased Licensing Fees

These fees would be allocated to fund code enforcement, inspections, and nuisance-abatement programs. “Currently, our taxpayers are subsidizing the cost of policing and monitoring single-family investor-owned housing,” he stated. “It’s time for the investors to carry their share of the load.”

3. Enforcement Coordination With JP2 Constable Jason Johnson

Constable Jason Johnson, who already conducts eviction-related duties and neighborhood enforcement operations, would play a major role. “Constable Johnson has boots on the ground every day,” Traylor explained. “He sees which properties are becoming problems long before the city is looped in. A partnership with his office is critical.”

4. Collaboration With the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office

The District Attorney’s office could assist in addressing repeat-offender properties, criminal nuisance locations, and landlords who repeatedly violate city standards. “Some properties aren’t just messy—they’re dangerous,” Traylor remarked. “When we identify rentals connected to recurring criminal activity, we need to bring in the DA’s office and shut that cycle down.”

Addressing Section 8 Concerns

Traylor emphasized that his concerns are not directed at families receiving housing assistance, but rather at the lack of oversight regarding participating landlords. “Section 8 is a federal program, and we are limited in our ability to address voucher rentals specifically,” he stated. “However, the problem lies with landlords who take vouchers, pocket guaranteed rent, and fail to screen tenants or care about the safety of the neighborhoods.”

He expressed a desire for the city to develop a clearer communication channel with housing authority inspectors to identify out-of-compliance properties and repeat violators.

Community Impact

Residents across various subdivisions have voiced alarm over issues associated with clusters of rental properties—noise complaints, deteriorating property standards, abandoned vehicles, and homes that frequently attract police attention.

Traylor believes ignoring this trend would be a mistake. “Forney is one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas,” he stated. “If we don’t get ahead of rental saturation now, we’ll be dealing with consequences for decades.”

Next Steps

Traylor plans to present these ideas to the City Council for discussion, focusing on:

Researching rental-licensing models used by other Texas cities

Assessing staffing and enforcement needs

Drafting a rental-property ordinance for committee review

Seeking input from the Constable’s Office and DA

Holding public hearings for homeowners and renters

“This isn’t anti-renter,” Traylor concluded. “It’s pro-neighborhood. The goal is simple: clean, safe, stable communities. And that starts with holding landlords—especially corporate landlords—responsible.”