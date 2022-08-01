TERRELL, Texas — Firefighters are working on the north end of Terrell to extinguish more than 100 hay bales reportedly ablaze.
The Terrell Fire Department responded to the fire in the area of Poetry Road and Town North Drive in reference to a large grass and hay bale fire.
The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department also responded for mutual aid.
Fire officials report more than 100 hay bales have been consumed by the blaze as firefighters work to separate and extinguish the bales.
Area residents should expect to see heavy smoke in the area for an extended period.