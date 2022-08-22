KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — With another round of heavy rainfall making its way through north Texas, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties.
The Flood Warning will remain in effect until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Area residents should expect flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
"Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area," stated the NWS. "The heaviest rainfall has moved out of the area, but flooding will continue as scattered showers persist."
"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads," continued the NWS. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
An earlier issued Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. According to the NWS, rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches.