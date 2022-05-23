FORNEY, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Kaufman County from 7 a.m. on Tuesday to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Flood Watch is in effect for counties east of I-35 and south of I- 30 from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening, May 24-25, 2022. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.
"Make sure to never drive through barricades or flooded roadways," read a statement from the NWS. "Turn Around Don't Drown!"
Storm chances will continue through mid-week across North and Central Texas. Thunderstorms will develop across parts of West Texas Monday afternoon and should move toward North Texas during the late evening.
Additional storm chances will arrive Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
Some severe weather will be possible (damaging winds, hail) during this time along with locally heavy rainfall that could cause minor flooding.