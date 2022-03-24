FORNEY, Texas — Farm-to-Market (FM) 740 between Forney and Heath is closed due to an oil spill, according to the City of Heath.
The closure is expected until at least 5 p.m. while crews work to clean the spill and clear the roadway.
Northbound FM 740 is closed at Trophy Drive, just north of Forney near Linda Lyon Elementary.
Southbound FM 740 is closed at Governors Boulevard, just inside the Heath city limits.
A potential detour has been outline via Governors Boulevard to Trophy Drive, and vice-versa.