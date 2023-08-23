FORNEY, Texas — A 911 call of a kid with a firearm, which prompted several Forney ISD area campuses to go into "secure" early Wednesday morning, was determined to be an airsoft gun, law enforcement officials confirm to inForney.com.
The 911 call came in around 8:05 a.m., just as kids were beginning to walk to school.
Precinct 2 Kaufman County Constable Jason Johnson tells inForney.com deputies with the constable's office and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office immediately notified Forney ISD and the Forney ISD Police Department, responded to the area, and located the child.
The alleged firearm was determined to be an airsoft gun without an orange tip, identifying it as a toy. The child's parents were notified and the airsoft gun was confiscated, according to Johnson.
Johnson says, due to the seriousness of the call, officers' actions were immediate and swift — whether or not witnesses were sure of the firearm or child's intent.
In the United States, federal law requires manufactures to mark all airsoft guns, at the time of its original taxable sale, with an orange tip.
North Forney High School, Brown Middle School, Smith Intermediary, and Blackburn and Dewberry Elementaries were placed in "secure" as a precautionary measure for approximately 20 minutes due to the police activity in the nearby neighborhood, school officials had previously confirmed to inForney.com.