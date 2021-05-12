KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (Forney Area United Way) — Kaufman County Meals on Wheels is a vital asset for many of our local seniors. This program is run by the local non-profit agency, Senior Connect formerly Kaufman County Senior Citizens Services, and has been since 1978.
It was announced late last month that Senior Connect is launching an emergency fundraising campaign to support the enormous need in the county. Last year alone, Senior Connect served over 169,000 meals to senior citizens, a number the organization has never seen before this time. Because the five senior centers and their meal sites in Kaufman County that are run by Senior Connect have been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels has experienced a significant increase in those seeking meal service.
In a press release dated April 16, Senior Connect spoke about the increase in current needs. “Never before have we seen such unprecedented numbers of our seniors who are in need,” says Senior Connect Board President Scott Gray. “Due to a decline in donations since last March and the overwhelming need now and in the future, the board felt like it was time to appeal to our community and businesses for support like never before. We cannot and will not allow senior citizens throughout the county to go in need.”
The Forney Area United Way (FAUW), a decades-old local non-profit agency whose mission is to improve lives across our diverse communities in ways such as “strategically raising and investing resources to make lasting change”, has stepped in to assist. FAUW has offered to match all donations made to Senior Connect through May 31, 2021 up to $25,000.
“As a board, the Forney Area United Way is always looking for ways to support Forney residents,” commented Board President Darrell Grooms. “Our senior citizens are such an important part of our community, and we are honored to do our part to make sure no senior is hungry. We are challenging the community to step up to the task of ensuring this important part of our population is well-fed by donating to Senior Connect. Any amount will help, and our board is prepared to match up to $25,000 in donations throughout this month.”
Donations can be made in a number of ways, including through Senior Connect’s website: www.nohungrysenior.org.
Contributions can also be mailed to Senior Connect, P.O. Box 1225, Kaufman, Texas 75142.
For more information about the Forney Area United Way, a 501(c)(3) organization, email questions to admin@forneyareaunitedway.org. If you would like to donate to the Forney Area United Way through employer donations please use code 46301 when filling out your contribution pledge card.