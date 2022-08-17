FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council presented a proclamation on Tuedsay night honoring long-time Forney resident, business owner, and volunteer — Cary Griffin.
Griffin passed away on August 2, 2022. The proclamation was presented to his wife, Judy, during the August 16, 2022, meeting of the Forney City Council.
"The City of Forney has suffered a great loss with his passing," read a statement from the city.
The Forney Independent School District also recently honored Cary in naming the press box at City Bank Stadium as the Mr. Cary Griffin Media Suite.
See below for the full text of the proclamation as read by Mayor Amanda Lewis:
This Proclamation is in honor of Cary Griffin, a long-time resident of the City of Forney, Texas. This City has suffered a great loss with the passing of such a faithful servant. Having touched so many lives in different capacities, I pray that those continuing on this earthly journey will draw comfort from the knowledge that Cary has found refuge with the Lord, where no darkness nor pain exists. We have been blessed and forever changed for having known him.
Whereas, Cary Griffin was born on October 15, 1943, and passed from this life on August 2, 2022; and
Whereas, he met the love of his life, Judy Price, while attending the University of Missouri, and they married on August 22, 1970, in Rockwall, Texas. They enjoyed nearly 52 years as husband and wife; and
Whereas, after Cary and Judy married, they moved to Forney in August 1972 and bought the Forney Messenger in October of that year. Their first issue was printed on October 15, 1972. Throughout the years, Cary and Judy covered the community and schools for the newspaper to keep the public informed of numerous events and meetings. "Hoppin' Around with Cary" was Cary's weekly editorial column where people could read about his thoughts on a variety of topics. Under their leadership, the Forney Messenger provided scholarships for graduating seniors and supported the Forney Education Foundation; and
Whereas, Cary's love of children was well known. For more than 25 years, he spent many hours volunteering with the Pre-K students at the local elementary schools. He volunteered for many years as a Girl Scout leader of the Forney Troop. He shared stories and sang songs with the children even when his health was not good. His work with children brought him great joy; and
Whereas, Cary served as director of the Forney Education Foundation and was the allcommunity member representative for the Forney ISD District Education Improvement Council. He was a charter member of the Forney Lion's Club and an active and dedicated parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church of Forney. Cary will be missed by so many.
In Loving Memory and Respect of
Cary Griffin
In Witness Whereof, I have set my hand and
official seal this 16th day of August, 2022.