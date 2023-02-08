FORNEY, Texas — Forney City Council member Jason Roberson announced Wednesday morning he will be resigning from his seat on the council to run for Mayor in the May 2023 city elections.
“In deciding to run for mayor, I really took time to consider one main question: Is there a genuine opportunity to serve and be helpful?" Roberson says.
"The answer is a resounding and emphatic, Yes!”
Roberson says he is encouraged by the great accomplishments during his first two-year term with the city council.
“In such a short time, we’ve worked to reestablish a foundation of transparency and trust; now we’re building an exciting infrastructure for Forney’s future,” Roberson says.
Roberson says among the accomplishments while serving on the city council that he is most proud of are those that had a direct impact on the citizens and quality of life in a booming city. They include:
· Pushed for the city’s first forensic audit, which identified $1.6 million in questionable awarded funds. As a result of the audit, we hired a purchasing agent and revised several policies and processes.
· Coordinated a comprehensive plan for the city’s retail and housing future. Forney now has an updated roadmap and a clear direction on the way forward.
· Hired a new City Manager, Charles Daniels, who has restored confidence and stabilized the city for future growth.
· Hired a new Economic Development Director. Under the direction of Lynn Spencer, Forney remains competitive for nationally leading retail chains and family entertainment venues. Stay tuned for BIG announcements in the coming months.
· Separated the Economic Development Corporation from the city to allow them more operational flexibility.
· Installed an Outdoor Warning System to address resident concerns about having a digital-only alert system. We now have both a digital and physical alarm system built with updated technology.
· Made the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available to small businesses and residents in need. To ensure transparency, we coordinated a city-wide survey of how to best spend those funds.
· Remained committed partners with the Forney Independent School District to facility expansion plans and address explosive attendance growth.
Roberson filed his paperwork to be on the ballot Wednesday morning at Forney City hall.
Roberson received his BA in Journalism from the University of North Texas in Denton and later his MBA from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
Roberson currently serves as the Global Director of Public Relations for an international software development company as well as the cofounder of The Marketing MAB. The former managing editor of the Dallas Business Journal, Roberson has also reported for the Dallas Morning News, Detroit Free Press and the Dayton Daily News.
Roberson and his wife, Takisha, reside in Forney with their two children who attend Forney ISD schools.
Forney city charter requires that Roberson resign from his seat on the council while he runs for Mayor. The council will have to appoint a replacement within 30 days.
The filing deadline for candidates to be on the May ballot is Friday, February 17.