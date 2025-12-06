Nationwide Alert: How to Recognize and Avoid Brushing Scams

In an alarming trend, police have issued a nationwide warning about a rising scam known as "brushing." Many individuals are receiving unsolicited packages from Amazon or other retailers that they never ordered. If you've recently found a mysterious package on your doorstep, you may be a victim of this deceptive scheme.

A brushing scam occurs when individuals receive items they did not purchase, often shipped without a return address. Scammers exploit the credibility of well-known third-party sellers to create the illusion that these packages were sent by mistake. While it may seem harmless to receive an unexpected package, being involved in a brushing scam often means that your personal information is at risk.

Scammers gather personal information, known as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), from data breaches or public records. They then use this information to send unsolicited packages in your name, aiming to create false transactions that allow them to leave fake reviews or artificially boost product ratings online. This manipulation not only misleads consumers but also undermines the integrity of online shopping platforms.

How to Spot a Brushing Scam

Brushing scams can be challenging to identify. However, there are several key indicators that can help you determine if you are a target.

1. Unordered Packages

The most obvious sign of a brushing scam is receiving a package you did not order. These packages often come unexpectedly, and you may have no recollection of even searching for the item. Scammers sometimes disguise themselves as reputable retailers to confuse you. If you are awaiting a legitimate order, double-check the shipment details and tracking information.

2. Lack of a Return Address

Another red flag is the absence of a return address on the package. Legitimate companies typically include a return address in their shipments. If a package arrives without this information or features a generic shipping label, it is likely a scam. Scammers intentionally omit return addresses to evade detection.

3. Your Name on Product Reviews

If you receive an unsolicited package, take a moment to check online reviews for any mention of your name. Scammers often use your personal information to leave false, positive reviews for the products they send, manipulating product ratings and misleading other shoppers.

4. Inclusion of a QR Code

Some brushing scams may include a QR code within the package. This code often leads to a website or product review page controlled by the scammer, designed to harvest more of your personal information. Exercise caution before scanning any unfamiliar QR codes, as they can direct you to malicious sites that may compromise your device or data.

Protect Yourself from QR Code Scams

It is critical to avoid scanning QR codes associated with unsolicited packages. Doing so can inadvertently provide scammers with your personal information. This type of scam, known as "quishing," uses QR codes to trick users into revealing sensitive data. When scanned, these codes can lead to malicious websites that either download malware onto your device or request personal information.

Signs of a Quishing Attack

Quishing attacks often mimic legitimate communications, so remain vigilant for these warning signs:

1. Suspicious Sender

Be cautious of QR codes sent from unknown or unreliable sources. If the sender's name does not match their email address or if the email comes from a public domain, it may be a scam.

2. Grammatical Errors

Legitimate businesses typically proofread their communications. If you notice spelling or grammatical mistakes in a message containing a QR code, it may indicate a quishing attempt.

3. Urgent Requests

Scammers often use urgent language to compel recipients to scan their QR codes quickly. If a message pressures you to act immediately, it's likely a trap.

4. Faulty URLs

Before accessing a site through a scanned QR code, check the URL preview. If the link appears suspicious, contains errors, or has been shortened, avoid interacting with it.

5. Too-Good-to-Be-True Offers

Cybercriminals may entice you with unbelievable deals through QR codes. If an offer seems overly generous, it is wise to investigate further before taking any action.

As the prevalence of brushing scams continues to grow, it is essential to stay informed and vigilant. By recognizing the signs and knowing how to protect your personal information, you can safeguard yourself against these deceptive tactics.